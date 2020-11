Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN alarmed at military build-up around Mekelle

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: UN alarmed at military build-up around Mekelle

The United Nations human rights office voiced alarm on Tuesday at reports of a heavy build-up of tanks and artillery around the Tigrayan regional capital of Mekelle after the Ethiopian government’s ultimatum to surrender before a threatened attack.

Who has leverage to push mediation in Ethiopia?