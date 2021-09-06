Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: Thousands reported killed in clashes

Both sides have been accused of committing atrocities, including rape and mass civilian killings.

The expansion of the war

By Kalkidan Yibeltal, BBC Ethiopia correspondent

After the TPLF unexpectedly recaptured Tigray from the hands of the army and its aligned forces in June, they managed to advance to neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar, indicating the expansion of the war.

In the past two weeks the army and its allies appear to have stalled the Tigrayan forces and even pushed them back and regained control of some strategic areas.

But key areas within Afar and Amhara, including the historic town of Lalibela with its Unesco world-heritage rock hewn churches, remain under TPLF control.