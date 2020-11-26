Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: ‘Major military operations will be completed soon

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Ethiopian Finance Minister Ahmed Shide discussed the government’s ongoing military offensive against the northern Tigray region and its capital Mekele. Shide said government forces had “liberated” significant areas of the region and that military operations “will be completed soon”. He called the conflict a “law and order operation” and claimed that the aim was to “protect the Tigrayan people from the TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) junta”, which he accused of “committing different atrocities”.