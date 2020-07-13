Ethiopia’s stubborn stance is perplexing

Egypt has shown patience and flexibility, now it’s beyond time for Ahmad to do the same

Linda S. Heard,

(gulfnews)—-In spite of nine years of negotiations since Ethiopia took advantage of the chaotic Arab Spring to begin construction of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile the concerned parties — Cairo, Khartoum and Addis Ababa — are still far from reaching an agreement on various technical and legal issues. Time is now of the essence to agree a solution to avoid possible all out military conflict.

The largest hydroelectric power plant on the continent of Africa is a source of national pride for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad who hopes to strengthen his nation’s electricity grid and plans to export electricity to neighbouring countries. However, it appears that he has few concerns about the negative impact on the countries downstream.