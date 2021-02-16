Ethiopia’s secret war in Tigray region: Ethnic killings, rapes, near-starvation reported

If the fighting doesn’t end soon, an American woman with family in the region said, “we’ll be left without families”

By Brie Stimson

(foxnews)—Many women have “conclusively and without a doubt” been raped in the Tigray region, home to Ethiopia’s secretive conflict – which may have left tens of thousands of civilians dead – the country’s minister for women said Thursday in a rare government admission of its fallout.

More than 100 women in the largely remote northern region have reported being raped amid the four-month-long conflict between Ethiopian forces and allied fighters – including Eritrean fighters whose presence is denied – and the fugitive former leaders of Tigray who long dominated Ethiopia’s government.

The rape allegations have come out despite women having few police or health facilities for reporting alleged crimes.

“Hence, there is a possibility that the actual number of cases might be higher and more widespread than the reported cases,” the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a report of the 108 alleged rapes over the last two months.

Both sides in the conflict that started in early November see the other as illegitimate after last year’s national elections were delayed because of the coronavirus and Tigray defiantly held its own.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed once said no civilian had been killed in the conflict, but more recently he admitted it has “caused much distress for me personally.”

Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, attempted to centralize power in the country in September and was reportedly furious over Tigray’s decision to hold its own election after the national elections were postponed.