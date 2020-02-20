Ethiopia’s ruling party #Bilxiginnaa is threatening civil servants with administrative punishments if they fail to attend a rally in support of the party.
This contravenes article 159 of the election proclamation, the English version of which reads
<< Organising, training or forcibly recruiting people or group with a view of instilling agenda of a political party through force or intimidation is punishable by law.>>
Again Article 142 (5) prohibits <<abuse of power by offering a bribe, threatening a penalty or use of any other means of intimidation.>>
NEBE chairperson Birtukan Mideksa must initiate an investigation into this unlawful act and take action. This was a common practice under Bilxiginnaa’s predecessor, the EPRDF. #Election2020
It is not just ኮሚሽኑ who has been for people to attend ruling party rallies, but also mayors and administrators.
Haragee Bahaatti Hiriirtota Deggersa Badhaadhinaa Mormiin Mudate Jedhama https://t.co/GeRuN7ASDQ pic.twitter.com/72AzRLWuIL
