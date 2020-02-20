Ethiopia’s ruling party #Bilxiginnaa is threatening civil servants with administrative punishments if they fail to attend a rally in support of the party.

This contravenes article 159 of the election proclamation, the English version of which reads

<< Organising, training or forcibly recruiting people or group with a view of instilling agenda of a political party through force or intimidation is punishable by law.>> Again Article 142 (5) prohibits <<abuse of power by offering a bribe, threatening a penalty or use of any other means of intimidation.>> NEBE chairperson Birtukan Mideksa must initiate an investigation into this unlawful act and take action. This was a common practice under Bilxiginnaa’s predecessor, the EPRDF. #Election2020 THE FINFINNE INTERCEPT It is not just ኮሚሽኑ who has been for people to attend ruling party rallies, but also mayors and administrators. Jawar Mohammed

Haragee Bahaatti Hiriirtota Deggersa Badhaadhinaa Mormiin Mudate Jedhama https://t.co/GeRuN7ASDQ pic.twitter.com/72AzRLWuIL — Kichuu (@kichuu24) February 20, 2020