Ethiopia’s prime minister calls for mass enlistment amid battlefield losses to Tigray rebels

At least a dozen aid workers have been killed since November, when Abiy sent troops to Tigray to fight the TPLF after the group staged an attack on a military base.

Washington has called for a cease-fire and dialogue, but the situation on the ground has turned decidedly toward a broader conflict. Abiy’s call for mass enlistment marked an expansion of a new strategy that draws on regional militias from parts of Ethiopia, such as the Somali region and Oromia, that were not previously involved in the war in Tigray.

In response to Abiy’s remarks, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday that “inflamed rhetoric makes it more difficult for all parties to come to the table and negotiate an end to this conflict.”

“The focus as we see it should be and must be on dialog that is needed for inclusive peace and importantly, to end the suffering of the civilan people,” he added.

Last week, Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, made a one-day visit to Addis Ababa, hoping to exercise her leverage as head of an organization that gives Ethiopia more than $1 billion in annual aid. She did not meet with Abiy.