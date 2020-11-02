Ethiopia’s (PP): Repetition makes a fact seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.

The international community is beginning to turn on Abiy. Oromo and other nations and nationalities made their case about the illegitimacy of Abiy government. The economy is dead, securities is dwindling, killing Haacaaluu and arresting opposition leader has backfired. What is for Abiy to do? What he always has done, manufacture a crisis, doing so by gambling with peoples lives. And of course he has history mourning his own victims.