Ethiopia’s (PP): Repetition makes a fact seem more true, regardless of whether it is or not.

“We are prepared to die for Oromo’s liberty, but we will not kill people for it. It’s very sad PP continues with play with human souls and plays the same drama again.” – Jaa Kumsaa Dirribaa/OLA
“Waraanni bilisummaa Oromoo saba isaaf du’a malee saba isaa hin ajjeesu. Diraama dadhabaa bilxiginnaan qopheefamee kun kan yeroon isaa irra darbee dha. Lubbuu dhala namaatiin taphachuun isaanii (PP) baayyee nama gaddisiisa.” – Jaal Kumsaa Dirribaa/WBO
Ammas umata kenya Wallaggafi hoganota ABO keysatu HD JAL #dawid_ibsaa rukutuuf diraamaa tolfachaa jirti. Oromoon guutuun xiyyeeffannoodhaan waan achitti deemaa jiru hordofuu fi waliin dhaabachuu qaba. Amma walitti bu’iinsa saba Oromoo fi Amaaraa gidduutti dhalchuun kallattii qabsoo haqaa Oromoon itti jiruu jal’isuuf fiffiigaa jiru. Osoma dhidhiittattuu hobbaafatti. Itti muddaa!
The international community is beginning to turn on Abiy. Oromo and other nations and nationalities made their case about the illegitimacy of Abiy government. The economy is dead, securities is dwindling, killing Haacaaluu and arresting opposition leader has backfired. What is for Abiy to do? What he always has done, manufacture a crisis, doing so by gambling with peoples lives. And of course he has history mourning his own victims.
That is all is and it is sad. Are we going to let him get away with it? No!!!
We say free our leaders
Resign now
Democracy and peace
Let the people Be
And this will not stop Oromo people from fighting for freedom!
