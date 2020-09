A year on from his Nobel peace prize, critics accuse Abiy Ahmed’s government of an authoritarian shift.

And he signaled he was still signed up to the U.N. script with a robust defense of multilateralism. “The world needs global leadership and collective action,” he declared.

But at home, tension between Abiy’s pan-Ethiopian ideology and divergent regional and ethnic political power bases was inevitable. The president has urged Ethiopians to move beyond their ethnic differences and engage in a bold nation-building project based on his self-styled philosophy known as “Medemer” — which loosely translates from Amharic as “synergy.”

The economic benefits from his government’s rule have been obvious — in the capital at least. Addis Ababa’s skyline is fast changing as new hotels, high-rise buildings and factories pop up. A skyscraper that will serve as the Commercial Bank of Ethiopia’s headquarters is nearing completion and Abiy cut the ribbon at a new artificial intelligence research and development facility on Sunday.

But Ethiopia remains one of the poorest countries in the world, with hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people, a situation compounded by devastating floods, a locust invasion and massive economic fallout from the pandemic.

As next year’s election approaches, Ethiopia’s future, and the president’s Nobel legacy, hang finely in the balance.

In a tweet this week Abiy borrowed from a speech by civil rights activist Malcolm X. “You’re not to be so blind with patriotism that you can’t face reality,” he wrote. “Wrong is wrong, no matter who does it or says it.”

But the title of that speech perhaps says more to Abiy’s critics about the way his government plans to achieve its aims: “By any means necessary.”