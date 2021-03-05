Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s Afawerke expected to visit Juba, South Sudan Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed accompanied by Oromia regional president Shimelas Abdissa visited Eritrea today and are expected to travel to Juba in the coming days.

The two leaders are reportedly strengthening their relationship in the wake of increasing international pressure regarding the Tigray region crises and a border dispute with Sudan, particularly in the disputed Alfashaqa region.

It is to be recalled that last Tuesday, Sudan and Egypt signed a military cooperation agreement, following the visit of the Egyptian Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohamed Farid to the Sudanese capital, Khartoum. Farid stressed that Egypt “seeks to consolidate ties and relations with Sudan in all fields, especially military and security fields,” adding that “solidarity is a strategic approach imposed by the regional and international environment.”

Farid stressed that Sudan and Egypt face common challenges as well as national security threats.

He also expressed Cairo’s readiness to meet all of Sudan’s military-related requests, calling this level of military cooperation with Sudan “unprecedented.” Sudanese counterpart, Lieutenant General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, said that “the aim of the agreement is to achieve national security for the two countries, and to build armed forces full of experience and knowledge.”

On another front, Sudan President General Burhan paid a two-day visit to Uganda this week for talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. It is not clear what prompted the visit of the two leaders to Juba at this time; however, Tut Gatluak Manimbe, South Sudan’s Presidential security advisor has recently signaled that Khartoum and Addis Ababa have accepted Juba’s proposal to mediate the border talks.

NB: 2019 File picture