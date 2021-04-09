Ethiopia’s military crackdown in Tigray prompts accusations of ethnic cleansing

Judy Woodruff:

Now two looks at the brutal conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Allegations of ethnic cleansing began last fall amid a military crackdown and threaten to engulf the surrounding region and permanently tarnish the reputation of the country’s Nobel Prize-winning prime minister. Thousands are dead. Tens of thousands have been displaced. The Ethiopian government is on the defensive.

But it has also decided to slightly open the door to outside observers.

Special correspondent Coletta Wanjohi is one of a handful of correspondents who has been allowed into Tigray and its capital, Mekelle.

This report is based on what she saw and what the government of Ethiopia wanted the outside world to see.

And a caution to viewers: Images and accounts in these reports may disturb some viewers.