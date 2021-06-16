Ethiopia’s flawed elections risk dividing the country further

June 16, 2021

Ethiopia’s flawed elections risk dividing the country further

Opposition leaders are in jail and in many areas people cannot vote

KHALID JEMAL, a merchant from the western Ethiopian town of Agaro, is no stranger to elections. The poll on June 21st will be his fourth as an opposition candidate—and, barring divine intervention, his fourth successive defeat. Since 2010, when the ruling party and its allies won all but two parliamentary seats, Khalid has had the misfortune of standing against Abiy Ahmed, then an up-and-coming party man and now the prime minister. “I’m proud he’s from here and I respect him,” he told The Economist in an interview held not in his office, but in one belonging to the ruling Prosperity Party—and with an attentive official of that party taking notes.

Abiy took office three years ago, after massive protests forced his predecessor to resign. Ever since, government officials have talked up elections (originally scheduled for 2020) as a salve for the country’s divisive politics and bitter ethnic cracks. According to the prime minister, this will be the most credible vote in Ethiopian history. Given that the country has never had an election in which the incumbent did not claim victory, that is a low bar. Unfortunately the coming poll may not clear it. In some places the vote will be competitive: notably Addis Ababa, the capital, and parts of Amhara, the second-most populous region. But the overall result is not in doubt. For Abiy, who has said his mother prophesied that he would one day be king, it is less an election than a coronation

Read More

Graphic video ⛔️
የአብይ ወታደሮች በትግራይ ህዝብ ለይ ነፃ እርምጃ እንደቀጠለ ነው 😭😭
Oduu Ammeetiin‼️
#USA_President_Joe_Biden fi president Russia 🇷🇺 puutiin Har’a Switzerland 🇨🇭 Geneva’tti wal arguun marii cimaa godhaniiru. President lameenuu Sarbaminsa mirga dhala namaa Ethiopia 🇪🇹 keessatti Abiy Ahmed raawwate irratti ejjannoo waloo akka qaban beekkameera. Abiy Ahmed marii lammii Itoophiyaa waliin hin godhu jadhee qalmaaf of qopheessaa jira. Addunyaan ammoo mari’atte yakkamaa ummata nagaa lafa irraa duguugee fixe Abiy Ahmeditti qiyaamaa boosuuf marii irra jirti..🙂
 
Jaarraa 21ffaa keessa carraan akka mangistuu sunilleen hin jiru fakkaata president Joe Biden abjuu Abiy hunda Dipiloomaasiin gogsaa jira. Caffarri kaadireen gadda keessatti caffaraa jirtu Abiy Ahmed aangoo irra tursiisuu miti akka Abiy Ahmed saffisaan gocha suukkanneessaa hojjateef gaafatu gadhaa jira…😊
Teenya oluma

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.