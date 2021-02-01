Ethiopia’s Elections: Context, Challenges and Prospects for Pluralism
Panellists discuss preparations, whether the government will be able to deliver secure, free and fair elections under the current conditions, and the priority issues likely to be raised during the campaign.
Ethiopia is scheduled to hold general elections on 5 June 2021, to appoint members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and regional state councils, following the postponement of the August 2020 date by the National Election Board (NEBE) due to COVID-19.
This will be the first major electoral test for the ruling Prosperity Party, led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, since its establishment in 2019, when the coalition split with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
The conflict in the Tigray region provides a difficult backdrop to national election preparations, adding to the challenges of insecurity and significant political shifts since 2018, which have recently been compounded by the twin shocks of the pandemic and a devastating locust invasion.
At this virtual event, panellists will discuss preparations for the polls, whether the Federal Government will be able to deliver secure, free and fair elections under the current conditions, and the priority issues likely to be raised during the campaign period. They will also reflect on the long-term trajectory of Ethiopia’s democratic transition.
This webinar is part of a series of events on Ethiopia’s elections and political developments.
