Ethiopia’s economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop

“We continue to emphasize to the government of Ethiopia the need for all parties to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and supplies to those who need it, and see this as a first step toward the cessation of hostilities and a process that will result in lasting peace,” Stephen Lamar, president of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, told the AP in an email.

“As the crisis spreads – and if Ethiopia does lose AGOA eligibility – companies will increasingly be unable to source from Ethiopia. This will hurt Ethiopia’s economy, particularly the women who comprise the bulk of the workforce in the country’s apparel industry,” Lamar added.

The harm to low-income workers far from the war is an argument that Ethiopia’s government made as it openly lobbied against losing AGOA eligibility. Ethiopia’s chief trade negotiator Mamo Mihretu has asserted that millions of workers would be affected.

But the Biden administration, which last week said it was not imposing sanctions on Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces “to allow time and space” to see if diplomatic efforts make progress, ran out of patience.

The AGOA announcement “is making people in the business world especially anxious. It certainly makes it less economically smart to be there,” Mike Posner, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor in the Obama administration, told the AP.