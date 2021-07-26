Ethiopia’s Amhara state calls on ‘all young people’ to take up arms against Tigrayan forces

(scmp)–Ethiopia’s Amhara state on Sunday called on “all young people” to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia’s other nine regions.

The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters – who Amhara’s military said were now attacking the state – continues the eight-month-old war and instability in the Horn of Africa country.

“I call on all young people, militia, non-militia in the region, armed with any government weapon, armed with personal weapons, to join the anti-TPLF war mission from tomorrow,” Agegnehu Teshager, president of Amhara regional government was quoted as saying by the region’s state media.

Calls to TPLF spokesman, Getachew Reda, for a comment were not picked.