Ethiopia’s Amhara state calls on ‘all young people’ to take up arms against Tigrayan forces

July 26, 2021

Ethiopia’s Amhara state calls on ‘all young people’ to take up arms against Tigrayan forces

  • ‘I call on all young people … to join the anti-TPLF war mission from tomorrow,’ said Agegnehu Teshager, president of Amhara regional government
  • The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters continues the war and instability in the Horn of Africa country
Members of the Amhara militia near the village of Adi Arkay, near Gondar, Ethiopia on July 14. Photo: AFP

(scmp)–Ethiopia’s Amhara state on Sunday called on “all young people” to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia’s other nine regions.

The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters – who Amhara’s military said were now attacking the state – continues the eight-month-old war and instability in the Horn of Africa country.

“I call on all young people, militia, non-militia in the region, armed with any government weapon, armed with personal weapons, to join the anti-TPLF war mission from tomorrow,” Agegnehu Teshager, president of Amhara regional government was quoted as saying by the region’s state media.

Calls to TPLF spokesman, Getachew Reda, for a comment were not picked.

War erupted between the Ethiopian military and the TPLF, which rules Ethiopia’s northernmost region, in November.
Three weeks later, the government declared victory when it captured Tigray’s capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting. At the end of June, the TPLF seized back control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after government soldiers withdrew.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.