Ethiopia’s Amhara region seeks Russia support

The governor of Ethiopia’s north-western Amhara region has asked Russia to support his administration in rebuilding public infrastructure that was destroyed in recent fighting in the area.

The state-run Amhara Media Corporation reported that Yilkal Kefale met the Russian ambassador to Ethiopia, Evgeny Terekhin, on Monday and discussed the reconstruction efforts being undertaken in the region.

“We are ready to work with the region to overcome this problem,” Mr Terekhin was quoted as saying.

He also said Russia would work with education institutions in Amhara state on human resource development, the report added.

The government has said rebels from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) destroyed infrastructure when they seized some areas in Amhara last year.

On 1 March, many people waved Russian flags during a ceremony to mark the 1896 Battle of Adwa, in which Ethiopia defeated Italian would-be colonisers.

