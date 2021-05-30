Ethiopians protest US sanctions over brutal Tigray war

May 30, 2021

Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation’s capital to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray

Ethiopia Tigray Eritreans in Charge (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Thousands of Ethiopians gathered in the nation’s capital Sunday to protest outside pressure on the government over its brutal war in Tigray.

Protesters at the rally in Addis Ababa carried banners that criticized the United States and others in the international community who are voicing concern over atrocities in Tigray, where Ethiopian forces are hunting down the region’s ousted and now-fugitive leaders. Troops from Read More

