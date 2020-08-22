Ethiopians living in Columbus say they are being threatened for protesting government

by WSYX/WTTE



<p>Members of the Oroma Community called for action against the Ethiopian government in front of the Ohio Statehouse Friday. They said in Ethiopia, their members are being persecuted. (WSYX/WTTE) {/p}

Some Ethiopians living in Columbus said they are being threatened for protesting against the government in their home country.

Members of the Oroma Community called for action against the Ethiopian government in front of the Ohio Statehouse Friday. They said in Ethiopia, their members are being persecuted.

Now, business owners in Columbus are receiving threatening letters.

One community member reported to Columbus Police that her window was smashed and resistance flag was vandalized. She believes people who support the Ethiopian government is behind the vandalism and threats.