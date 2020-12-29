Ethiopian war criminals expected to leave Italian embassy after 29 years

Two officials have sentences commuted, ending what may be world’s longest diplomatic asylum saga

Sally Hayden

(irishtimes)—Two convicted Ethiopian war criminals who have been hiding inside an Italian embassy for nearly 30 years have had their sentences commuted, meaning they are likely to finally leave.

Their embassy stay is said to be the longest diplomatic asylum saga in history, lasting a full 22 years beyond WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s well-publicised seven years in London’s Ecuadorian embassy.

Addis Tedla and Berhanu Bayeh were senior officials in the communist Derg regime, which ruled Ethiopia from the 1970s, until they fled into the Italian embassy in Addis Ababa on the night of May 27th, 1991.

Two others were with them: Tesfaye Gebre Kidan, who had been acting head of state for a week before the regime’s downfall; and Hailu Yimenu.

Hailu is believed to have taken his own life, while Tesfaye is said to have been mortally wounded in 2004 during a fight with Bayeh, the Derg’s former foreign minister, who reportedly hit him over the head with a bottle.