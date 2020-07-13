These Ethiopian State funded medias are terrorizing people with their fake news.

በሜኔሶታ ለምትኖሩ ኢትዮጵያዊያን፣ የአርቲስት ሃጫሉን ሞት ተከትሎ በOMN TV እና በፌስቡክ ገጹ አማካኝነት የለየለት የዘር ጭፍጨፋ ጥሪ በቀጥታ ወደ ኢትዮጵያ ከሜኔሶታ መተላለፉ አይዘንጋም። በዚህም ምክንያት በበርካታ መቶዎች የሚቆጠሩ ንጹሃን ዜጎች በጅምላ በአሰቃቂ ሁኔታ እንዲገሉ፣ ንብረታቸው እንዲወድም፣ ከቀያቸውና ከቤታቸው እንዲፈናቀሉ እንዲሁም ለአካላዊ ጉድለትና ስነልቦናዊ ጉዳት ተዳርገዋል። በመሆኑም እራሳችሁን በአፋጣኝ አደራጅታችሁ ጉዳዩን ለሜኔሶታ ጠቅላይ አቃቤ ህግ (attorney general)፣ ለFBI ጸረ ሽብር ግብረሃይል እንዲሁም ለፖሊስ እንድታሳውቁና በዚህ የወንጀልና የሽብር ተግባር ተሳታፊ የሆኑ ግልሰቦችን እንዲሁም ሚድያውን በህግ ተጠያቂ ለማድረግ መረጃ አሰባስባችሁ ጥረት እንድታደርጉ ጥሪ እናቀርባለን። በተጨማሪም ለዚሁ እንቅስቃሴ አስፈላጊ ድጋፍ ለማድረግ ዝግጁ መሆናችንን ለማሳወቅ እወዳለሁ። Taskforce Against Genocide in Ethiopia

Via : Abebe Gellaw

“I’m under impression that OMN (Oromia Media Network), established and operational in US MN, has contributed massive and carried out almost similar campaigns, content wise—considered as the lead propaganda machine in the Rwanda” they forgot to mention this