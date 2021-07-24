Ethiopian state facing disaster! Military and Foreign Affairs Network
Am thinking out loud here: do we have to take over #DebreBirhan or #Gondar before #AbiyAhmed stops fooling #Demeqemekonnen & #AgegnehuTeshager into believing that they can stop our advance by sending more ill-trained peasant militias? #Abiy is busy dismembering Ethiopia anyway.
— Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) July 24, 2021
Yaa Rabbi waanuma meeqa dendeessa ati.
Alaabaa kanaan gugatamee lubbuu qulullootaa meeqatu bifa suukanneeysaan cagadamee bade? Qeesichimmoo Alaabaa dhiigaannfaalame kana haguuggateeti jilbiiffatee Waaqa ittiin kadhata!!
Sheeyxaanamoo Rabbi kadhataajiraree?
This kid is 12 year old.
He was among those Oromo youths who were rounded up by Abiy Ahmed militia in Baddellee town of Bunoo Beddellee zone for conscription.
It’s painful to imagine how frightened he might be to go to battlefront to die on behalf of Menilik’s vision to expand land for Amhara government!
Talk about child soldier!
Re-posted from Ayyaantuu News
Ya Oromo,
Time is up for Abiy Ahmed and the likes of Alemu Sime, Bacha Dabale, and the other functionaries of the Amhara-Centric Nefxgna State… All the
‘Child Soldiers’ they could press-gang into fighting in their
Nafxagna-Amhara driven murderous war within the next couple of weeks, if they can crawl around and last in power for that long in Finfinnee, are not going to save them! Abiy is most likely already negotiating his exit to one of the Arab States in the Gulf right now, many of which he is known to ADMIRE and yap about glowingly when his Nafxagna minders are not around… His escape itself, if it happens, will have to have had the tacit blessing of the English, the Americans, & the European Union… If the Arab States reject his concubinage, he can always move in with his other friend, Mr Afwerki. I say good riddance!
Abiy’s anticipated downfall brings me to my next point… What next for us, the Oromo people? Just as I believe Abiy’s exit has been under negotiations recently, I also believe Getachew Reda’s and Debretsion’s Satellite phones have been ‘ringing off the hook’ the last week or so,. Who are the callers and why you may ask? The callers are, of course, the usual suspects from The Western Centers of Power, including the UN’s General Secretariat… You see, the WEST WANTS TO AVOID A DISORDERLY DISINTEGRATION OF ETHIOPIA in the minimum, but also plans to keep Ethiopia ‘in tact’, as is, if possible. What power is capable of executing on these Western Wishes at this point in time, until the Europeans and the Americans get to the UN, and, perhaps, propose some kind of an International “Intervention/Peace Keeping” Force if need be, for example? THE TPLF/TDF, Of course!!! I would love to be proven wrong, but I am afraid that THE ‘SECOND COMING’ OF THE TPLF IS WELL UNDERWAY! All the recent FOCUS on EVERYTHING Tigray on International Media and in Ivy League Academic circles, was a prelude to the inevitable: the TPLF is being primed, cajoled, encouraged, and promised “all and any support” it needs to enforce the Wishes of Western Powers. Even if the TPLF does not want to rule over ” Ethiopia” which I surmise they may not want to,
( once bitten twice shy, as the saying goes) the TPLF can be ‘persuaded” to play a ‘BRIDGING ROLE’ until the arrival of a UN sanctioned Peace Keeping Force of some kind or another to oversee an orderly dissolution of Ethiopia, IF, AND ONLY IF, WE OROMOS REMAIN RESOLUTE IN OUR WISHES TO HAVE OUR OWN SOVEREIGN STATE! How do we prove to the Western Powers and their “Expert” mouthpieces from the Ivy Leagues that we Oromos WISH TO HAVE OUR OWN STATE AND THERE IS NOT ANYTHING IN THE WORLD THEY CAN DO TO US TO STOP US FROM EXERCISING THAT RIGHT? MY answer is simple and obvious enough: our Oromo youth, the Oromo Qeerroo, chased the TPLF out of Finfinnee BARE-HANDED, with the occasional rock hurled at Getachew Reda’s criminal & thuggish TPLF/”Federal Security Forces” in 2018! This time around, we Oromos have a much, much better means of exercising our right to REFUSE to be
RE-COLONIZED by the TPLF, NO MATTER HOW THE WEST WOULD WANT TO SELL US THEIR ‘SWEET’ LITTLE PLANS! “Democratization, Elections, Equal in Federal Ethiopia, We would even make you guys kings IF THE OLA DISARMS and joins our effort! , blah,blah, blah…, Sounds familiar? You get my point”
Ya Oromo
The OLA WHO ARE YOUR SONS, YOUR DAUGHTERS, YOUR BROTHERS, AND YOUR SISTERS ARE LESS THAN A 100 Kilometers away from Finfinne! GO GET TRAINED AND GET ARMED! REMEMBER THIS GREAT PRINCIPLE IN SELF-DEFENSE: BETTER TO HAVE A GUN AND NOT NEED IT THAN TO NEED IT AND NOT HAVE IT! WE OWE IT TO OUR CHILDREN TO SEE TO IT THAT THE WEST AND THE TPLF COMBINED WILL HAVE NO WAY OF FORCING US TO SURRENDER TO A SYSTEM WE HAVE SO THOROUGHLY AND COMPLETELY REJECTED! THAT IS HOW WE WILL PROVE TO ANY POWER INTERESTED IN RULING OVER US THAT WE WISH TO HAVE OUR OWN SOVEREIGN STATE AND THERE IS NOT A SINGLE POWER ON EARTH TO STOP US FROM EXERCISING ON THAT RIGHT, OUR GOD-GIVEN RIGHT! IN THE MEANTIME, SUPPORT BOTH YOUR OLA AND YOUR MCBNO EVERY WAY YOU CAN!
LET US PROVE TO THE WORLD THAT OROMO INTERESTS CAN NOT BE IGNORED ANY LONGER!
LET US PROVE TO THE TRUSTEES OF THE NEFXAGNA SYSTEM THAT THERE IS NO WAY THEY CAN STOP US FROM HAVING OUR OWN INDEPENDENT SOVEREIGN STATE! WE OROMOS HAVE NEVER BEEN A PROBLEM TO ETHIOPIA! ETHIOPIA HAS BEEN A PROBLEM AND A HELLHOLE FOR US FOR A HUNDRED FIFTY YEARS! IT IS TIME TO SAY NO MORE! WE EITHER GO OUR WAY PEACEFULLY VIA A REFERENDUM, OR WE WILL BE A FREE SOVEREIGN NATION THROUGH THE SACRIFICES OF OUR SONS AND DAUGHTERS!
THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY IS THE ONLY GUARANTOR AND PROTECTOR OF OUR FREEDOM AND LIBERTY! LET’S STAND WITH OUR SONS AND DAUGHTERS! LET’S STAND WITH THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY!
WAQAA GURRACHA OROMO WALIIN!