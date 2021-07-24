Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed wrote ‘ Tigrinya language. ‘Written’ on his page. He talked about many things and it is most important.

Abiy Ahmed. It is clear that Juntaw is an enemy to the people of Tigray.

In the past months, the federal government, in cooperation with ‘ temporary administration of Tigray, we have done a hard job ‘ day and night working on ‘ how to help ‘ and ‘ help ‘ to create a good creation, tractor and other technology A farmer in Tigray region will do a lot for him.

We show great respect to the ‘ regional farmers helping them do their job properly before the rainy season and during the samafal activities in the region.

So, I am calling on Tigre farmers to place this terrible war and focus on their farming moves.

We’re working on ‘ how to reach ‘ to send enough food donations to reach and help those in need,…

Juntaw, instead of working on reducing the problems of the civilians after we said to the ‘ civilians ‘ we came out of there, they are always standing in front of ‘ help ‘ and always bringing ‘ harm and oppression.

Children are proving ‘ they are fighting ‘ they are supposed to take children back to school, but they are forced to fight, apart from humanity, I’m clearly saying they don’t care about the continuing of generations or international law.

The federal government paid billions of dollars to economic cabinet, such as roads, phones, banks and electricity that have destroyed TPLF.

However, these anti-government groups are clearly working on how to stop such hard work from organizations and government.

In general, the terrorist group is showing that they are the enemy of the people of Tigray.

So, all the necessary steps should be taken to ensure that rebuilding works are done,..

It’s the message written in the language of Tigray that Abiy Ahmed released today and translated it to you.

Nj nj.. n Ogaadenia media Addis Ababa Ogaadenia Media ጁንታ ፀረ-ህዝቢ ትግራይ ምዃኑ ብዕሊ እናንዳዕደዐ ይርከብ። ኣብ ዝሓለፉ ኣዋርሕ መንግስቲ ፌደራል፣ ብግዚያዊ ምምሕዳር ትግራይ ኣቢሉ ገባር ከይፅገም ምሩፅ ዘርኢ፣ ዘበናዊ ድኹዒን ትራክተራትን ዝኣመሰሉ እታወታት ሕርሻ ንክባፅሑ ለይትን ቀትርን እናሰርሐ ፀኒሑ እዩ። ንተግባራውነቱ እውን ርኡይ ውፉይነት ኣርእዩ እዩ። መንግስቲ ሰብኣዊነት መሰረት ዝገበረ ውሳነ ደው ምባል ቶኽሲ ከቕርብ እንከሎ፤ ክራማት ከይሓለፈ ህዝብና ክሓርስን ክዘርእን፣ ከምኡ ድማ ሰብአዊ ሓገዛት ብህፁፅ ክባፃሕ ብምግባር ንህዝቢ ትግራይ ዘለዎ ልዑል ክብሪ ብተግባር ንምግላፅ እዩ። ኮይኑ ግና እዚ ሓይሊ ጥፍኣት ንውልቃዊ ስልጣኑ እምበር ንህዝቢ ዘይግደስ ብምዃኑ ሓረስታይ ቀለብ ዓመቱ ተረጋጊዑ ከይሓርስ፣ ኣብ ወሳናይ እዋን ሕርሻ ናብ ኹናት እናዳጎኖ ይርከብ። “ግዘ እንተለካ፣ ግዘ ኣይትፀበ” እዩ እሞ፤ ገባር ትግራይ ናይዚ እከይ ግብሪ ፃውዒት ኹናት ገዲፉ፣ ቆላሕትኡ ኣብ ስራሕቲ ሕርሻ ክገብር ፃውዒተይ የቕርብ። ህዝቢ ከይጠሚ፣ እኹል ሓገዝ እኽሊ ብህፁፅ ክተኣኻኸብን ናብ ህዝቢ ክባፃሕን፣ ከምኡ ድማ ኸይዲ ተበፃሕነቱ ብዝምልከት ካብ መንግስቲ ብተወሳኺ ካልኦት መዳርግቲ ኣካላት ክሳተፉ፣ ግልፅነትን ተሓታትነትን ንክህሉ ኣሰራርሓታት ብምዝርጋሕ ብዘይዕረፍቲ ክሰርሕ ፀኒሑ እዩ። እዚ ፀረ ህዝቢ ተመሊሱ ካብዝኣቱ ንነዘ ግን፣ ዝጠመየ ህዝቢ ኣብ ክንዲ ሰብኣዊ ሓገዝ ክበፅሖ ንክዕንገልን ምስራሕ፣ እዚ ግዜ ዘይህብ ጉዳይ ንጎድኒ ገዲፉ ንተወሳኺ ኹናትን ጥፍኣትን ይሸባሸብ ኣሎ። ካልእ ተሪፉ ንኣዋርሕ ኣብ መኻዚኖታት ዝተቐመጠ ሓገዝ ህዝቢ ብእዋኑ ከይባፀሐሉ ይገብር ኣሎ። እዚ ፈፂሙ ተቐባልነት ዘይብሉ ምዃኑ ተረዲኡ ህዝብና ብጥምየት ከይተጎድአ ሰብኣዊ ሓገዝ ክባፃሕ ስራሕቲ ክስርሑ ድፍኢት ክገብር ይግባእ። ካብዚ ብተወሳኺ ዕድሜኦም ዘይበፅሑ ህፃውንቲ ቆልዑት ክንዲ ናብ ትምህርቶም ክምለሱ ምስራሕ፤ ናብ ጦርነት አገዲዱ እናእተዎም ይርከብ። እዚ ሰብኣውነት ዝጎደሎ ተግባር ካብ ሙኻኑ ብተወሳኺ ንትውልዲ ቀፃልነትን ንዓለምለኸ ሕግን ደንታ ከምዘይብሎም ብዕሊ ዘረጋገፀ ተግባር እዩ። መንግስቲ ፌደራል፣ እዚ ሓይሊ ጥፍኣት ኮነ ኢሉ ዘፈራረሶምን ዘዕነዎምን መሰረተ-ልምዓታት፣ ብቢልየናት ባጀት መዲቡ ብምፅጋን፣ ግልገአሎት መብራህቲ ፣ ስልኪ፣ ባንኪን ካልኦትን ኣብ መላእ ትግራይ ክምለሱ፤ ከምኡ እውን ሰራሕተኛ መንግስቲ ናብ ስራሕ ክምለስን ህዝቢ መንግስቲዊ ግልጋሎት ክረክብን ክሰርሕ ፀኒሑ፤ ርኡይ ለውጢ እውን መፅዩ ምንባሩ ጋህዲ እዩ። ኮይኑ ግና እዚ ፀረ ህዝቢ ዝኾነ ናይ ጥፍኣት ሓይሊ ንዚ ልዑል ፃዕሪ ህዝብን ፌደራል መንግስትን ንድሕሪት ንምምላስ ርእኡይ ምንቅስቃስ እናገበረ ይርከብ። ብሓፈሻ ቀንዲ ፀላኢ ህዝቢ ትግራይ ባዕሉ ጁንታ እንበር ፌደራል መንግስቲ ወይ ድማ ካልእ ኣካል ከምዘይኮነ ብተግባር እናርአየ ይርከብ። ስለ ዝኾነ እውን ዝተጀመሩ ምንቅስቓሳት ዳግመ-ህንፀት ትግራይ ጋህዲ ንምግባር ካብ ጓሓት ምሸት ከበሮ ኹናት ተናጊፉ ሓረስታይ ናብ ሕርሽኡ፣ ነጋዳይ ናብ ንግዱ፣ ሰራሕተኛ መንግስቲ ናብ ስርሑ ተመሊሱ ህዝቢ ዝደልዮ ግልጋሎት ክረክብ ንምግባር ኩሉ ክንቀሳቀስ ይግባእ።

