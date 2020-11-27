Ethiopian PM refuses dialogue with TPLF over Tigray conflict

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has refused to have dialogue with the TPLF after meeting with peace envoys from the African Union. Meanwhile there is increasingly concern over the humanitarian situation in eastern Sudan, where 40,000 Ethiopian refugees are staying in camps.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, is visiting Khartoum as the country receives a growing number of refugees from Ethiopia.

Since the start of fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region in early November, more than 43,000 refugees have crossed into Sudan seeking protection and shelter. Even before this influx the country was hosting nearly one million refugees, mainly from South Sudan.

Grandi will review UNHCR operations in support of the government-led response to the latest influx. He is also scheduled to meet with refugees.