Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmad makes 1st appearance from the battlefield

November 26, 2021

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmad makes 1st appearance from the battlefield

Colonel
Abiy Ahmed Ra’iisal Wasaaraha itoobiya ayaa kasoo muuqday meel kamid ah deegaanka canfarta isaga oo xidlhan. Diraska militarigaa
sida muuqata maha dhulka ay dagaaladu kasocdaan waa meel nabdoon

A new video. The Oromia Liberation Army has moved from the southern region of Oromia to the capital of Addis.

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.