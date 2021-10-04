Ethiopian parliament confirms Abiy Ahmed as prime minister

People watch the swearing-in ceremony at a coffee shop in the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia accused the UN officials of diverting aid and communication equipment to the TPLF, failing to demand the return of aid trucks deployed to Tigray, violating security arrangements and spreading misinformation.

The United States also condemned the expulsions and warned that it would not hesitate to use unilateral sanctions against those who obstructed humanitarian efforts.

Abiy was appointed prime minister by the then-governing coalition in 2018 and promised political and economic reforms.