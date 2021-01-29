Ethiopian-Oromo Human Rights Organization to Push the Biden Administration to Help Stop Oromo Genocide in Ethiopia

OLLAA initiates the ‘STOP THE KILLINGS’ campaign to bring US attention to the extrajudicial killings of Oromos by Ethiopian security forces and militia.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Members of the Oromo Legacy Leadership And Advocacy Association (OLLAA) will gather in Washington, D.C. on Friday, February 19, 2021, to officially launch the STOP THE KILLINGS campaign. The campaign aims to bring attention to the extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses committed against the Oromo people by Ethiopian security forces and militia. OLLAA hopes that the STOP THE KILLINGS campaign will push the Biden Administration to intervene and investigate the noted extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses.

As part of the STOP THE KILLINGS campaign, OLLAA has sponsored two large public advertisements: strategically placed close to government buildings on 7th and E Streets S.W. and Washington Avenue and Independence Avenue S.W., Washington, D.C. (temporarily displayed at 4th and E Street N.W. due to the inauguration celebration lockdown as a result of the storming of the Capitol Building)

The first ad calls on President Biden to help stop the extrajudicial killings and human rights abuses of the Oromos by Ethiopian security forces. The second ad calls on President Biden to help free Oromo political prisoner Jawar Mohamed and all Oromo political prisoners currently being detained by the Ethiopian government. Jawar Mohamed, who also holds U.S. citizenship, has been detained by the Ethiopian government since July 2020 for questioning the Ethiopian government’s decision to postpone the 2020 federal election in Ethiopia.