Ethiopian opposition leader says terror charges are politically motivated

Jawar Mohammed claims he was arrested for ‘challenging’ the federal government

Turtii hayyuu siyaasaa Professor Merera Gudina waliin

“Down Down Abiy” kan jedhu achi keessa jiraachuu hoo?

Namni took “Nobel Prize” erga argatee booda mormiin akkasii kan muudatee fi warri Galma “Nobil prize” akka mormii irratti dhiyeeffatan hayyamaniif Jira laataa?

Qeerroo if Hawaasa Oromoo Norway galata qabdu. Robsan Mako Galmi ’Nobil prize’ iddoo Suraan Abiyyi jury keessatti ”Abiy Must Go” dhadannoon jiru fannifamuu beektuu?“Down Down Abiy” kan jedhu achi keessa jiraachuu hoo?Namni took “Nobel Prize” erga argatee booda mormiin akkasii kan muudatee fi warri Galma “Nobil prize” akka mormii irratti dhiyeeffatan hayyamaniif Jira laataa?Qeerroo if Hawaasa Oromoo Norway galata qabdu.