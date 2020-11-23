Ethiopian Military Threatens Civilians: Daily Brief

Ethiopian military threatens civilians

#Ethiopian military spokesman threatens residents in #Tigray‘s capital w/ artillery fire if they don’t “save themselves” first. Treating a whole city as a military target would not only unlawful, it could also be considered a form of collective punishment https://t.co/LEVRTgKNPf — Laetitia Bader (@LaetitiaBader) November 22, 2020

Ethiopia’s military has threatened residents in the Tigray region’s capital, Mekelle, with artillery fire. Parties to a conflict must distinguish at all times between combatants and civilians, so if Ethiopia carries out its threat, it could be considered a war crime.

It’s not enough for the Ethiopian military to tell the people of Tigray’s capital, Mekelle, to “save yourselves from any artillery attacks.” It has a duty to spare from harm even those who stay in Mekelle, not just threaten that “there will be no mercy.” https://t.co/8N0SHjSN5R pic.twitter.com/P4EVVntANY — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) November 22, 2020

In other words, war crimes. https://t.co/SDcHInM3YR — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) November 22, 2020

As UN says #Ethiopia government cutting off at least 2 million people in #Tigray from life-saving aid, 10s of thousands fleeing to get urgent help at Village 8 transit center in Sudan get stuck at border waiting for boats to cross the Tekeze river in Lugdi https://t.co/8QQ5rG4vFk pic.twitter.com/ZEv3hxUUhX — Gerry Simpson (@GerrySimpsonHRW) November 23, 2020