November 23, 2020

Ethiopian Military Threatens Civilians: Daily Brief

(hrw)–Ethiopian military threatens civilians; drop charges against Hong Kong pro-democracy activists; UN should apply human rights-based framework for operating in Syria; repression in Tanzania mars election; South Korea should respect reproductive rights; and what Afghanistan’s foreign donors’ priorities should be.

Ethiopia’s military has threatened residents in the Tigray region’s capital, Mekelle, with artillery fire. Parties to a conflict must distinguish at all times between combatants and civilians, so if Ethiopia carries out its threat, it could be considered a war crime.

