Ethiopian military kills 42 people involved in deadly attack – Fana TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s military has killed 42 armed men who took part in a massacre in western Benishangul-Gumuz region, state-affiliated Fana TV reported on Thursday.

Soldiers seized bows and arrows and other weapons from the men who were involved in Wednesday’s dawn attack, Fana said, citing regional officials.

Ethiopia Arrests Five Senior Local Officials in Connection With Security Issue in Benishangul-Gumuz Region – State News Agency

ADDIS ABABA (REUTERS) – Ethiopia has arrested five senior local officials in connection with the security issue in the Benishangul-Gumuz region, a day after gunmen killed more than 100 people in the area, state-run Ethiopian News Agency reported on Thursday.