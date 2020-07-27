Ethiopian migrants forced to return after being abandoned by Lebanese employers

Hundreds arrive back in Addis Ababa after paying hefty sums to leave a country beset by economic and political turmoil

(thenational)–Mahlet Tadesse, a 20-year-old domestic worker is one of hundreds of Ethiopian migrants forced to return home from Lebanon after being dumped by her employer.

She, along with 654 others, paid a hefty sum of $680 (Dh2497) to fly back to Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, from Beirut after camping out of the Ethiopian embassy. The cost is more than four times her monthly salary.

Many Ethiopian migrant workers, mostly young women, cannot cover the expense to fly home and now face the prospect of unemployment in a country beset by economic and political turmoil. But she was one of the lucky ones.

“I was in Lebanon for two years. I worked day in and day out and, on what was supposed to have been my off days, my employers would transport me to their friends and have me work with little break,” she told The National.

south west of the city. A woman climbs out, and the car speeds off. The Ethiopian woman is one of many domestic workers being abandoned by their employers.

Lebanon is in an economic crisis. There are over 250,000 foreign domestic workers in Lebanon with Ethiopians being by far the largest nationality. Employers say they can no longer afford to pay their domestic help, nor can they afford to buy the women a flight back to their home country. On top of that, there is now a quarantine charge for the women when they land in Ethiopia. On this week’s Beyond the Headlines we look at why dozens of domestic workers being abandoned in Lebanon and who will help them?