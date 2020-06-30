Ethiopian media mogul’s bodyguards in standoff with police, his TV station says

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – The bodyguards of a powerful Ethiopian media tycoon were involved in a standoff with police trying to disarm them on Tuesday, the tycoon’s television station reported.

The Oromia Media Network is owned by Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Oromo ethnic group. Jawar, an erstwhile ally of Abiy, has become a vocal critic after he accused the prime minister of not protecting the interests of the Oromo. Jawar’s whereabouts are unknown, the station said.

by Kumerra Gumechu;

Kan ajjeefames keenya. Kan filamee hidhamaa jirus keenya. Jawari fi Baqqalaa hidhaniiru. Manni J/Daawudii fi Dr. Mararaa humna federaalaan marfameera. OMN cufanii hojjetoota hidhaniiru. Hacaaluu kan ajjeesu Nafxanyaa fi ergamtoota isaaniiti. Isaanitti kan bu’e hin jiru. Reeffa isaas ulfinaan Finfinnee keessatti owwaaluuf qabsoo godhame of duuba deebisanii Ambootti galchanii jiru. Nafxanyoota Afaan Oromoo dubbatan ofirraa buqqisuuf Oromoon gogaa naachaa salphaatti diddiramee hin dhiigne magarfachuu qaba.

Yaya Beshir