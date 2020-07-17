Ethiopian maids ‘dumped’ in the streets in Lebanon as COVID hits

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maid’s job would let her earn money to make a better life for her young son. But she was fired when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her employers dumped her on the streets.



The 32-year-old was left on the curb outside the Ethiopian consulate in a suburb of Beirut, one of hundreds of women abandoned by employers without the means to get home after the pandemic hit, on top of a financial crisis that has devastated the Lebanese economy.

Lebanese labour laws offer little protection for migrant workers. The best the women can hope for is that a charity will help them get home.

“They just take them out and dump them on the streets with their belongings,” Alemtsehay told Reuters. “Even right now, there are many women on the streets, waiting for someone to come to their rescue.”