Ethiopian government security forces burning down farmer’s homes in Guji province.

An excerpt from the Amnesty International Report regarding the police practice of burning down houses of farmers suspected of supporting the opposition. As we have been reporting at the time, this is done massively (in our estimate upto 1000 houses were razed to the ground in the two Guji Zones). The purpose is to terrorize the people into submission and into supporting #Abiy_Ahmed‘s Bilxiginnaa (Prosperity) Party.

Presumably the various responsible Ethiopian authorities are investigating this video https://t.co/cc8zoui3lk — William Davison (@wdavison10) June 13, 2020

Govt security forces have continued burning houses of civilian residents in Guji zone. Ground informants say about 20 houses were set alight only this week. Pics show burnt houses belonging to Ware jedala & Negessa Machawa, in Goro Dola district, Balambel Kebele.#Ethiopia pic.twitter.com/WNvnYjLSh3 — Girma Gutema℠ (@Abbaacabsa) June 13, 2020

Reports coming from Oromia’s Bale is horrifying. Warning: Graphic

Popular Protest erupted in Oromia region of Ethiopia in opposition to Abiy Ahmed government’s brutal killings, widespread violation of rights in the country. He also suspended election indefinitely a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/Vp3hVgbUew — Henok G. Gabisa (@henokgabisa) June 13, 2020

This is happening under the premiership of a ‘Nobel Peace Laureate’ , Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The footage shows a group of armed policemen acting so wildly while openly torturing, dehumanizing and ridiculing (including on his local accent) a desperate man who had physically been weakened and essentially been worn out to the extent that he even lost control of his anterior and posterior muscles to stand upright on foot after having been severely beaten and tortured at the gun point.