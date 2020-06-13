Ethiopian government security forces burning down farmer’s homes in Guji province.

June 13, 2020

An excerpt from the Amnesty International Report regarding the police practice of burning down houses of farmers suspected of supporting the opposition. As we have been reporting at the time, this is done massively (in our estimate upto 1000 houses were razed to the ground in the two Guji Zones). The purpose is to terrorize the people into submission and into supporting #Abiy_Ahmed‘s Bilxiginnaa (Prosperity) Party.

#abiy_must_be_removed!

This is happening under the premiership of a ‘Nobel Peace Laureate’ , Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The footage shows a group of armed policemen acting so wildly while openly torturing, dehumanizing and ridiculing (including on his local accent) a desperate man who had physically been weakened and essentially been worn out to the extent that he even lost control of his anterior and posterior muscles to stand upright on foot after having been severely beaten and tortured at the gun point.

#Ethiopia

Girma Gutema

