Ethiopian government release a statement ahead of US Senate Foreign Relations Committee meeting today. The Ethiopian government has released a statement ahead of a closed meeting of the US Senate Foreign Relations today to hear a report-back from President Biden’s Horn of Africa Special Envoy, Jeffrey Feltman, and other top officials. The session is entitled: “Challenges and Opportunities for the United States in the Horn of Africa.” Since it will be a closed meeting we will only learn what is being proposed from briefings after the event, but there are already some pointers.

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has repeatedly spelled out American frustrations at Eritrea’s refusal to leave Tigray. He made his latest call on Saturday which Blinken said: “The continued presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray further undermines Ethiopia’s stability and national unity. We again call upon the Government of Eritrea to remove its forces from Tigray. Both Eritrean and Ethiopian authorities have repeatedly promised such a withdrawal, but we have seen no movement towards implementation.”

The congressional foreign affairs committee has reportedly agreed to impose targeted sanctions on Ethiopia and Eritrea for their role in the Tigrean conflict. Both Republicans and Democrats agree on the issue.

In the press statement released ahead of the congressional foreign affairs committee, the Ethiopian government stated that it’s regrettable to note these days that there appears to be a concerted campaign to exert undue pressure against Ethiopia. In spite of the relentless efforts by the Ethiopian government to engage positively and constructively on issues and concerns raised by partners, it is being given a cold shoulder.

Ethiopian government questions the motives of some of the partners, particularly given the public statements and pronouncements they made recently. The government argues that some of the partners seem to be short of showing a genuine desire to understand and help Ethiopia overcome its current challenges; rather, they would only be counterproductive and exacerbating situations. Those statements and pronouncements as well as the fake news and speculations propagated through the media speak volumes in this regard. It is in this relation that the Ethiopian government finds it absolutely necessary, once again, to make its position unequivocally clear on some of the most important and salient issues.

The statement continues: There have also been repeated attempts to make unwarranted statements on Ethiopia’s internal affairs, particularly in relation to the Amhara regional forces. Ethiopia is a sovereign nation, and it cannot accept any dictates from outside on how to manage its own internal affairs.

The Ethiopian government wants to make it abundantly clear once again that deploying the necessary security structures and means available in ensuring the rule of law within all corners of its borders is within its sole responsibility. It is mandated by the Constitution to ensure peace and security against any threats to the Constitutional order of the country. It is in this context that the Federal government has been undertaking the rule of law operations in Tigray.

Ethiopia’s government underlined that while it is the desire of the Ethiopian government to remain always ready and open to engaging with partners on issues of mutual interest and concern, it will be forced to reassess its relations if these attempts to interfere in its internal affairs continue unabated.

The statement concluded It is indeed unfortunate that some partners chose to dwell on internal matters of Ethiopia. One can’t be indifferent when Ethiopia is flagrantly invaded while purporting to have too much concern about and trying to unduly delve into its international matters; for doing so simply bears duplicity. That is why the Ethiopian government rejects those statements, which are not only inappropriate but also completely unacceptable.