Ethiopian government lays out 3 conditions for talks with TPLF November 11, 2021 Ethiopian government lays out 3 conditions for talks with TPLF TDF – Mile Afar -Shewa Robit – Ethiopian Plane Related Related Posts TPLF lays out conditions for truce talks with Ethiopian gov’tTPLF lays out conditions for truce talks with Ethiopian gov’t The Tigray People’s Liberation Front… Ethiopian government requests unilateral cease fireEthiopian government requests unilateral cease fire TDF launches Mekele operation Exiled Ethiopian opposition group holds talks with governmentExiled Ethiopian opposition group holds talks with government BY AARON MAASHO (timeslive)------An exiled Ethiopian opposition…
Be the first to comment