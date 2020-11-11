Ethiopian government kills Amhara citizens to villify OLA, threatens civil war with Tigray and uses media to continue its persecution of Oromo

The Oromia Support Group advocates for the human rights of all peoples of Ethiopia and is appalled at the killings of Amhara people living in Guliso, Wallega, on 1 November.

OSG deplores the Ethiopian government air strikes against targets in Tigray Region on 5 November and supports the calls by the German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, for an immediate end to hostilities and mediation via the African Union.

OSG is distressed at the anti-Oromo bias which characterises reportage by national and international media. For example, Hachalu Hundesa’s assassination (29 June) was blamed on Jawar Mohammed and Bekele Gerba of the Oromo Federalist Congress by the Senior Africa Producer of Al Jazeera* and on the OLF by Ethiopia Insight**. It is bizarre that major media reiterate without comment or critical examination government pronouncements which belie common sense; that individuals and institutions which invested heavily in the objective of Oromo self-determination, shared in common with Hachalu, were responsible for his death.

Even reports by the BBC and The Guardian stated that killings in Shashemane and Dhera in the immediate aftermath of Hachalu’s killing were of Amhara people by Oromo. Despite eye witness reports that perpetrators of the violence were transported in from outside the area; despite evidence that security services and kebele officials were complicit with the violence; and despite at least two-thirds of the victims being Oromo, media blamed the violence on Oromo youth, specifically Qeerroo.

And the bias continues. Addis Standard reported on 3 November that four construction workers on a bridge in Guji zone were killed two days earlier by a hand grenade***. Despite the long history of the OLF and subsequently OLA avoiding civilian infrastructure and never attacking civilians, Addis Standard included in the article’s headline that ‘Government blames rebel group Oromo Liberation Army’.

The killings in Guliso on 1 November fit the pattern of behaviour of Abiy Ahmed’s government. Federal soldiers were withdrawn just before the attack and media claims of atrocities perpetrated by OLA appeared within 24 hours. It is a well-rehearsed pattern but none of the media questioned the authenticity of claims of OLA involvement and the statement by OLA on 4 November, that it had never attacked civilians of any ethnicity in its 40 years of activity in Wallega and had never worn face-masks (reportedly worn by the assailants at Guliso, according to VOA) has been ignored.

By September, OSG had recorded over 1100 killings in Oromia, Walaita, Sidama and Benishangul-Gumuz. These killings have barely been mentioned compared to the column inches devoted to killings which the government claims to have been committed by Qerroo, OLF, OLA, or OFC.

The media within and without the country are now part of the problem of civil unrest and instability in Ethiopia. If the style of reporting continues to whip up antagonism and fear directed at Oromo and other peoples who desire a degree of autonomy then these media will be partly responsible for Ethiopia’s impending collapse.

Responsible reporting, including the Oromo point of view, will encourage those who feel unheard and will allay the anxiety of those who have hitherto relied on government anti-Oromo propaganda and are fearful of Oromo and their desire for more autonomy. There is no point in OSG making requests to the Ethiopian government. However, OSG implores all media with an interest in Ethiopia to try to rid themselves of bias in their coverage and not to be mere mouthpieces for the government anti-Oromo propaganda machine.