Ethiopian government forces accused of war crimes as Tigray conflict escalates
ETHIOPIAN Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was accused of war crimes today as officials in Tigray region claimed that federal air strikes had destroyed its hydroelectric dam.
According to local media reports, strikes hit the Tezeke dam, which generates power for the northern region.
Such attacks on infrastructure are banned under international law and could amount to a war crime, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed in bombing raids and fighting since the Ethiopian government launched a military offensive in Tigray last week. Tensions between Tigray and Mr Abiy’s administration escalated after the region held elections in September against the prime minister’s wishes. The federal government branded the vote unconstitutional and last weekend dissolved the Tigrayan parliament.
On Thursday, police claimed to have arrested about 150 “criminal” operatives of the TPLF in the capital, Addis Ababa, and elsewhere on suspicion of planning “terror attacks.”
As the civil war unfolds, reliable information has become hard to obtain, with telephone lines and the internet cut off in the region amid accusations that “fake news” is being spread.
In a statement published today, human-rights group Amnesty International claimed that “scores, and likely hundreds, of people were stabbed or hacked to death in Mai-Kadra town in the south-west zone of Ethiopia’s Tigray region on the night of 9 November.”
Amnesty said it had “digitally verified gruesome photographs and videos of bodies strewn across the town or being carried away on stretchers.” It said the victims of what it described as “a horrific tragedy” appeared to be labourers and not fighters in the conflict. It is unclear who was responsible for the attacks, but Mr Abiy blamed the TPLF.
In a televised address on Thursday evening, Mr Abiy claimed that government forces had “liberated” the western part of Tigray and were making major gains. The United Nations warned earlier this week that vital supplies are at risk, with shortages of basic commodities such as flour and fuel being reported.
About 600,000 people in Tigray rely on humanitarian food aid and the conflict is making the situation worse. Despite calls by the African Union and the international community, Mr Abiy has refused to enter peace talks until what he calls “a law enforcement operation” has ended.
For those of you who are clueless and oblivious about the current Aktuelle in Ethiopia, especially the confrontation among the federal forces, and the Tigray region, the fighting is between Amhara under the cover of naive Abiy, and the Tigray ethnic. These two groups used to consider as archenemy for a long-time. Amhara, as a chauvinist wants to eviscerate the Federal system, and impose a Unitary system under their control, while Tigray wants to keep the Federalism remain in order to ensure their independence.
Abiy is a tool that is used by Amhara, and that is why he is persisting the fighting against Tigray. Ethiopia consists of 10 regional states, only the Amhara region wants to kick-out the Federal system which conglomerates the over 80 different ethnicities, while the other 9 states want to maintain the Federalism in order to avoid any dominance of one ethnic over others. Amahara wants to extol their culture, religion, and language, while they demonize and vilify others which is utterly and completely reprehensible and despicable. Abiy, as a spree killer, he will encounter sooner or later a criminal record for killing ruthlessly and relentlessly his people under the guise of upholding rule of law.
Amhara aims at ethnic cleansing against their old enemy Tigray, and Abiy reacts naively, and when they deplete Tigray, they will kill or oust Abiy, and they take over the power, and suppress the rest which is dude!.
In my prediction, Abiy and Amhara will never ever vanquish this naked aggression against their people, and he should resign sooner or later. Look at how Amhara is looking for the Tigray ethnic who works the UN agencies based in their region. They are even targeting civilians, disaster.
– Anwar Abdifatah
Be the first to comment