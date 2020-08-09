Ethiopian federal police forces forcefully kidnapped #Wolaita nation’s leaders today.

OdeeffannooWalaayittaa

Walaayittaanis Qabsoo eegale.Hoggantootni Isaanii osoo walgahiirra jiranuu waraana abiyyiin ukkaanfamanij fuudhamuurraan kan ka’e uummaanni galgala kanas fincilaa guddaarra jira.bilxiginnaan nyaatamtee dhumte barana

Ethiopian federal police forces forcefully kidnapped #Wolaita nation’s leaders today. It’s very illegal, brand new dictatorship in the make and great shame to illegally arrest and kidnap #Wolaita nation leaders. Those arrested by Ethiopian federal police forces include:

1-Dagato Kumbe (#Wolaita zone Chief Administrator)

2-Tibebu Yohannes (#Wolaita zone Executive Member)

3-#Wolaita zone all Executive Members

4-#Wolaita zone council of elders

5-Ashenafi Ayde and Workineh Gebeyehu activists

6-#Wolaita intellectuals and many others

These all were forcefully kidnapped by Ethiopian federal defense forces illegally while discussing about the fate of #Wolaita and constitutional rights of establishing its #regional #Statehood as per the 1995 FDRE Constitution.

The decision of Abiy Ahmed government to arrest #Wolaita leaders in mass (without arrest warrant or notice) clearly shows dictatorship and disrespect to Ethiopian 1995 Constitution.

Ethiopian federal government takes whole responsibility for any kind of chaos and disorder that will happen in #Wolaita due to Ethiopian governments illegal arrest and kidnapping of #Wolaita leaders and intellectuals in mass.

#ReleaseThemUnconditionally

በመከላከያ ታፍኖ ከተወሰዱት መካካል፣

1.አቶ ዳጋቶ ኩንቤ-የዎላይታዞን አስተዳዳሪ

2.አቶ ጥበቡ ዮሐንስ-የዞኑ ብልፅግና ፓርቲ መሪ

3.የዞኑ ስራ አስፈፃሚዎች

5.የሀገር ሽማግሌዎች

6.አክቲቪስት አሸናፊ ከበደ

7.አክቪስት ወርቅነህ ገበየሁ ወዘተ እና ሌሎች ምሁራን ሲሆኑ ዛሬ በዎላይታ ክልል ጥያቄና በክልሉ ምስረታ ዙሪያ ሲወያዩ በመከላከያ ታፍኖ ተወስደዋል:;ይሄንን ተከትሎ በዎላይታ ሶዶና አካባቢዋ ትልቅ አለመረጋጋት ተፈጥሯል::

