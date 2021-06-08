Ethiopian elections 2021: Fact-checking Abiy’s record

Sudan has generally been supportive of the project, but “the future impact of GERD on floods in Sudan depends on how the dam will be operated, and the level of co-ordination with Sudan,” says Mr Basheer.

‘We will plant 20 billion seedlings in four years’

This “Green Legacy” flagship pledge made by the prime minister in 2018 required five billion seedlings to be planted every year until 2022.

In 2019, in the June to September planting season, the government says more than four billion seedlings were planted nationally, including 353 million in one single day.