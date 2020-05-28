Ethiopian Civil Society on “the unnecessary and illegal rush” to introduce GMOs

(ethiopiaobserver)–The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) produced a report on the 5th of February 2020 titled Agricultural Biotechnology Annual Report (ET 2019-0010). The report says that the Ethiopian government has approved the commercialization of Bt Cotton and the Confined Field Trial (CFT) of Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA). The planting of Bt Cotton has resulted in hundreds of thousands of suicides in India and has failed in Burkina Faso and South Africa. WEMA is Monsanto’s GM drought-tolerant maize and has failed in Southern Africa and was rejected by the South African government. Ethiopia is the center of origin and diversity of many important food and fiber crops and has one of the most diverse food systems in the world. This diversity in food and agriculture is the result of thousands of years of careful cultivation and management by the small-scale food producers of Ethiopia. There is very little to prove that, over the long term, GMOs increase productivity, decrease the usage of agrochemicals, or tackle environmental challenges. In fact, there is a mountain of evidence that they increase health risk, are nutritionally poor, and damage the environment. It is therefore quite concerning that there is a test being done on Enset, a critical crop for over 20 million people in Ethiopia. This will compromise the health and resilience of present and future generations.

The push of GMOs in Ethiopia is emblematic of regulatory capture, whereby a government agency charged with regulating in the public interest promotes instead the interest of private industry.