#Ethiopia: Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice(Ezema) Party sues Addis Ababa City Administration.

Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party filed charges against Addis Ababa City Administration at Federal High Court. This was carried out as a consequence to the party receiving a letter from City Administration Mayor’s Office preventing it to carry out panel discussions.

The charges were brought to the Federal High Court Lideta Division Civil Bench last Friday, October 09, 2020. The party requested the ban be lifted. According to Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party, it was forced to file charges against the City Administration because its constitutional right to assemble was violated.