Ethiopian Army Surrenders!!

September 11, 2021

News Sep 11: TDF Gondar city – EU aid Tigray – Power Generation GERD


Ethiopian Army Surrenders

TDF – 5 Important Places -Amhara  Filakit

Can TDF be pushed out of Amhara Region?

TDF taken control of sekota Town  Amhara forces killing tigryan civilians

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.