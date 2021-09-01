Ethiopian Army suffers major defeat.

September 1, 2021

Ethiopian Army suffers major defeat.

Tigray, Ethiopia, Amhara in a state of total war.

Who is In-Control of Woldia & Mersa; Fierce Fighting on New Front

Ethiopia: TDF – Woldiya city -Hayk – OLA East Wellega WFP Tigray

TDF – Woldiya – Mersa – ENDF – OLA – Sasiga

Related Posts

1 Comment

  1. The People of Tigray ARE NOT the enemy of the Oromo people! Open up the supply line from North Shawa to Southern Wollo, cut off the Amhara Chauvinist regional State supply line from Finfinne, AND hammer the last death nail to the Empire’s coffin! It is doable AND it is coming!

    Waaq Gurracha Oromo Waliin!

    LONG LIVE THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY! THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT AND SOVEREIGN OROMO REPUBLIC IS A JUST AND MORAL DUTY OF THE THE TRUE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF THE OROMO PEOPLE!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.