Ethiopian Army suffers major defeat.

The People of Tigray ARE NOT the enemy of the Oromo people! Open up the supply line from North Shawa to Southern Wollo, cut off the Amhara Chauvinist regional State supply line from Finfinne, AND hammer the last death nail to the Empire’s coffin! It is doable AND it is coming!
Waaq Gurracha Oromo Waliin!
LONG LIVE THE OROMO LIBERATION ARMY! THE ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INDEPENDENT AND SOVEREIGN OROMO REPUBLIC IS A JUST AND MORAL DUTY OF THE THE TRUE SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF THE OROMO PEOPLE!