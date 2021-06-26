Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega: “We don’t accept those allegations. These are part of the continued disinformation to undermine the efforts of the government.” Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega responds to allegations that starvation is being used as a weapon of war in #Tigray

“We don’t accept those allegations. These are part of the continued disinformation to undermine the efforts of the government.” Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fitsum Arega responds to allegations that starvation is being used as a weapon of war in #Tigray

የኢዜማው ፕሬዚዳንት ብርሃኑ ነጋ በንፋስ ስልክ ላፍቶ ክፍለ ከተማ ድምጽ ሰጡ

ሰበር ዜና… #መንግስታዊ_መግለጫ ….. #ሃገራዊ_ምርጫን ለማደናቀፍ በቡድን ተደራጅተው ሲንቀሳቀሱ የነበሩ መክሸፋቸውን የደህንነትና የጸጥታ ቢሮ አስታወቀ…ዝርዝሩን እንደሚከተለው… #ኢትዮጵያ የኢዜማው ፕሬዚዳንት ብርሃኑ ነጋ በንፋስ ስልክ ላፍቶ ክፍለ ከተማ ድምጽ ሰጡ

Big change is coming, bravo my brother Dr. Etana Habte !!

Teenna oluma jedhe worri baaroo baafatu!!

These are the harvest of Abiy’s stupidity.

የመጥፎ አለቃ እንጂ የመጥፎ ወታደር የለዉም የሚባለዉ እዉነት ነዉ። አለቃቸዉ እንኳን ተዋግተን ተኝተንም አይችሉንም ስላላቸዉ ልጆቹ በተኙበት ተማረኩ።

The Tigrian military has revealed ‘hundreds of soldiers of Ethiopia who have been arrested in the last week’ in Tigray region.

The media that speaks in Tigray ‘force’ by Tigrai Media House has taken a long interview from the soldiers that said they had caught the war.

The wars going on in Tigray region have now become ‘more difficult’ and it is going to the hardest place.

The rights of ‘ Tigrai Media House

Sihaam is a good one. Ogaadenia media -Addis Ababa

Boolloo boolloo…

Haacaalu Hundeessa New Oromo music ilmaa nama 2021