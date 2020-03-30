Ethiopian Airlines, one of the fastest growing and profitable aviation group fully owned by Ethiopian government said it has suspended flights to 80 destinations because of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.



(newbusinessethiopia)—It is indicated that the Airline will continue its flights to Hong Kong and Washington, among others. Ethiopian Airlines has been flying to over 110 international destinations. Meanwhile Ethiopian Airlines said that it will continue cargo flights as usual. It has also indicated that local flights will continue even though the traffic has declined by 50 percent at the moment because of COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement Ethiopian Airlines issued over the weekend.

It is recalled that about a week ago Ethiopian Airlines has announced suspending 30 flights and losing $190 million because of the coronavirus pandemic. Globally so far over 34,000 people have died of coronavirus pandemic, while 724,900 plus are infected by the virus.