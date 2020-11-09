Ethiopian Airlines flight with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport

Emergency landing of a freighter flight of Ethiopian Airlines after it developed a technical snag was successful, a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said. Three fire engines, one rescue van and other vehicles were deployed near the Mumbai airport runway after the Bengaluru-bound freighter flight ET690 had to make an emergency landing, the spokesperson added.

Ethiopian Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Mumbai

An Ethiopian Airlines freighter aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mumbai international airport on Sunday evening following a technical glitch. The aircraft, ET690, was heading to Bengaluru from Riyadh when it was diverted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after fumes were noticed by its pilots.

A spokesperson for the Mumbai International Airport Limited said that as per standard operating procedures, a full emergency was declared for the aircraft after the glitch was identified as a hydraulic leakage. “The aircraft landed safely and was parked,” said the spokesperson.

While the airport has its own fire-fighting crew, three fire tenders, one rescue van and other equipment were also requested from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. However, the vehicles were not required to enter the airport premises and remained outside on standby.

