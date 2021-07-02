Ethiopian activist’s posthumous songs top charts

Elias Mulugeta Hordofa

BBC Afaan Oromoo

A posthumous album of songs by Ethiopian musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa has been topping the charts since it was released this week.

Hachalu was shot dead last year and his new album, Maal Mallisaa, which is Afaan Oromoo for What’s the Solution, is being shared widely.

His family is distributing CDs in Ethiopia while those in the diaspora are downloading it on different websites.

The late singer’s brother Sisay Hundessa told BBC Afaan Oromoo, that it “feels as if I found my brother once again. I am so happy. Every member of the family is elated.”

“Every day we keep his name in the charts is the day the world learns about him,” reggae artist and painter Yadesa Bojia said on Facebook.

Celebrations of Hachalu’s life are being held in different parts of the world with many organising vigils and memorials.

Hachalu was seen as a fearless political symbol of the Oromo people’s aspirations.

Read: The singer whose murder sparked Ethiopia protests