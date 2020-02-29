Ethiopia: What this tell us ? “The residues of cultural dominance stay for generations and may cause deep alteration in the psychic of the dominated. Those who served a master were often strained to hate their own identity, and as a result they are infused in inferiority complex of profound gravity. People affected by identity inferiority complex hate themselves and can’t admit to be who they are. It hurts them to admit their ethnicity, leave alone participate in the social buildup and share values that surface from their community.” Asfaw Beyene