Ethiopia: What this tell us ? “The residues of cultural dominance stay for generations and may cause deep alteration in the psychic of the dominated. Those who served a master were often strained to hate their own identity, and as a result they are infused in inferiority complex of profound gravity. People affected by identity inferiority complex hate themselves and can’t admit to be who they are. It hurts them to admit their ethnicity, leave alone participate in the social buildup and share values that surface from their community.” Asfaw Beyene
The US and its allies launched a massive War on Terror just after the attack on the WTC and Pentagon by al Qaida in 2001. Taliban of Afghanistan has been the main target for almost two decades in intention to eliminate al Qaida. Thousands of lives and trillions of dollars have been wasted to win this war. But at the end of the day, only peaceful dialogue became the solution to end this global level conflict. What a bloody lesson!
Mootummaan Bilxiginnaa dhaabota mormituu Oromoo keessaa ABO dursee nyaachuuf duula banee jira. Warra kaaniifis dabareedhaan itti dhufuuf jira. Yeroo ammaatti hogganoonni gariin hidhamanii gariin marfamanii eegamaa jiru. Odeessa rifaasisaa kana gara dabarsuuf jecha ajandaa dhimma ”Afaan Oromoo afaan hojii biyyoolessaa tahe” jedhu kaadiroota isaaniif raabsanii afarsiisaa jiru. Ummanni Oromoo hogganoota isaa hidhamaa fi doorsifamaa jiran dagatee jara waliin akka awwaara kaasu barbaadu.
Dubbiin Afaan Oromoo amma odeessan kun waan haaraa miti. Ji’oota muraasa dura gaafa Bilxigginnaa labsuuf ciniinsuu jalqaban ”Baga gammaddan” jedhanii labsan. Sanaan qabanii Bilxiginnaa waan jedhamtu san Oromoo waga’uuf ture, sabni garuu ni dide. Yeroo sanatti yaada keenya ibsinee turre. Dubbiin labsii afaanii kun Amaariffa nugusoomsanii Afaan Oromoo tarree afaanota ol guddatoo keessatti gad buusanii itti qoosuu akka tahe ammas jala murree itti himna, borus arguuf jirra. Ummanni gaaffiin isaa tuffii akkasii irraa walaba tahee akka deebii quufsaa argatu qabsoo isaa itti fufuu qaba. Qabsoo galiin gahuuf ammoo dhaabota qabsoo isaa dantaan osoo hin bitamne haqaaf cichanii dhaabatan waliin hiriiruu qaba. Ajandaa fakkeessii akkasii jala gugatamee haleellaa dhaabota qabsoo isaa irratti raawa’tamaa jiru onnee guutuun mormuutu irraa eegama.
Five senior leaders of Oromo Liberation Front has been arrested moments ago after their homes were searched without court order. https://t.co/qMgtwpoVJb pic.twitter.com/q7qfN5E7zQ
— Kichuu (@kichuu24) February 29, 2020
Be the first to comment