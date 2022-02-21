Ethiopia: What the hell is going on? The family is in distress.
This morning the Oromo Liberation Front General #Abdi_Ragasa is not known where he will be released from Gelan prison. A family that went with food this morning, Jal Abdi Ragasa has been released from the compound by police who are guarding the compound. They said we don’t know why they took it out and where it was taken.
The family is in distress.
What the hell is going on?

MSHG GS ABO Jal Abdi Ragasa, it has been known that he is not in prison of Gelan city administration police at this time. Not sure where he was taken. On the other hand, many OLF leaders and agents are present in court today. Hopefully there will be a good decision.
