Ethiopia: Welcome to the most absurd imprisonment system!!

“Hate Speech and Disinformation Proclamation has been enacted to prohibit social media users from spreading fake news and hate speech”, according to Prosecutor Yesewzer Abebe, Legal Awareness Education and Training Directorate.

She explained that those who incite hate speech through broadcast, print or social media or other similar means could face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to Birr 100,000.

If due to the incited hate speech, individuals or group of people are harmed, the prison time could reach up to 5 years.