Ethiopia: Welcome to the most absurd imprisonment system!!
#Ethiopia: “Misuse of social media will result in a legal penalty”, says the FDRE Attorney General’s Office.
“Hate Speech and Disinformation Proclamation has been enacted to prohibit social media users from spreading fake news and hate speech”, according to Prosecutor Yesewzer Abebe, Legal Awareness Education and Training Directorate.
She explained that those who incite hate speech through broadcast, print or social media or other similar means could face up to 2 years in prison and a fine of up to Birr 100,000.
If due to the incited hate speech, individuals or group of people are harmed, the prison time could reach up to 5 years.
Anyone who disseminates false information or disinformation through public meetings, broadcasting, social media or other similar methods via images, text or video, he or she shall be liable for 1 year imprisonment or a fine of Birr 50,000.
“If the disinformation is spread by a user who has more than 5,000 followers and damage has been made due to the disinformation, he or she is liable from 2 years to 4 years of imprisonment,” said Prosecutor Yesewzer Abebe.
Be the first to comment